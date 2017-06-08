General Election results night: LIVE BLOG with latest updates and reaction

x

Reuters

This is a rolling live blog and that page will not update automatically. Please click refresh for latest results...



23.54

The first Christian candidate of the night has won their seat.

Bridgett Phillipson has, as expected, won the seat of Houghton and Sunderland South:

Huge congrats to @bphillipsonMP, the first CotL member of the night to be elected. Hoping & praying there are plenty more to follow. — ChristiansontheLeft (@ChrLeft) June 8, 2017

Results:

Advertisement

Lab: 59.6% (+4.4)

Con: 29.6% (+11.2)

UKIP: 5.7% (-15.8)

LDem: 2.2% (+0.1)

Grn: 1.7% (-1.1)

Ind: 1.2% (+1.2)

23.51

Talk already of who the new Conservative leader will be. Jonathan Reynolds in a cheerful mood tonight:

Life comes at you fast https://t.co/3PqUdQz4qh — Jonathan Reynolds (@jreynoldsMP) June 8, 2017

23.38

Holy Company. The Bishops joining us following the updates on Christian Today's live blog no doubt.

Bishop of Newcastle:

Newcastle declares first - congratulations to @ChiOnwurah - a very dedicated M.P — Christine Hardman (@BishopNewcastle) June 8, 2017

Bishop of Kensington:

Looks like Theresa May should have listened to Brenda from Bristol. https://t.co/sIv0NnnuFK — Graham Tomlin (@gtomlin) June 8, 2017

Bishop of Leeds:

and again:

#GE2017 If poll turns out to be true, @UKHouseofLords will be interesting next term. Will May survive the #hubris cost? — Nick Baines (@nickbaines) June 8, 2017

Bishop of Burnley:

Unbelievable Exit Poll #GE2017.

Looks like bedtime is cancelled. — Bishop Philip (@BpBurnley) June 8, 2017

23.33

So is the exit poll overly generous to Labour? From both Sunderland's and Newcastle's results it seems so but that is just a snapshot.

We will have to wait until more results come in to get a clearer picture.

But Jeremy Corbyn was certainly looking pleased with himself when he cast his vote earlier today.

Reuters

23.23

Stephen Beer, vice-chair of Christians on the Left, tells Christian Today:

'Sensing the mood of the nation has been particularly difficult this election. I've spent time today in Westminster North, where Labour activists have been in good spirits.

'But the exit poll is certainly a surprise, even though it has been obvious already that Theresa May called this election without really knowing what she stood for or having any plan for Brexit negotiations. It's early in the night however.'

23.18

Political editor of The Sun suggests Tory HQ are sceptical about the exit poll:

Senior Tories have now crunched their own numbers, and are convinced the exit poll is wrong. "It simply just doesn’t add up" #GE2017 — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) June 8, 2017

23.05

Newcastle win the race to declare first. And the results show Labour keep the seat, as expected, but not by as much as the exit poll expected.

First signs the Conservatives may do better than the 314 seats predicted by the 10pm poll.

Newcastle results:

Labour: 24,071 Conservatives: 9,134 Lib Dem, 1,812 UKIP: 1,482 Green: 595

Sunderland results:

Labour: 24,665 Conservative: 12,324 UKIP: 2,229 Lib Dem: 908

22.48

So that exit poll tells us we're heading for a hung parliament. It also means a lot of current Christian MPs will be very very nervous.

David Burrowes, a longstanding Christian conservative MP in Enfield Southgate, is one of a number who could lose his seat if the exit poll prediction is right.

22.40

Jonathan Reynolds, Christian candidate for Stalybridge and Hyde and Labour's Chair of Christians on the Left, speaks cautiously to Christian Today:

'Turnout today in my patch seemed very high, and that is usually good for Labour,' he said.

'But we have to wait to see the actual results to come in.'

22.35

If you're still reeling from that, join the club. Theresa May called the election to gain a big mandate for the EU negotiations and, if that poll is correct, she has failed spectacularly.

But as both Labour and Conservative figures are cautiously saying, 'it is only a prediction'.

Stay with us as we bring you all the results and reaction.

22.18

Well that has taken a while to digest.

So here are the results and the change from the current position.

Conservatives: 314 (down 16)

Labour: 266 (up 34)

SNP: 34 (down 22)

Lib Dems: 14 (up 6)

Plaid Cymru: 3 (no change)

Greens: 1 (no change)

Ukip: 0 (no change)

Others: 138

22.03

Extraordinary exit poll predicts a hung parliament.

Conservatives largest party on 314.

Labour: 266

SNP: 34

Lib Dem: 14

UKIP: 0

21.55

The first excitement of the night is the broadcaster's exit poll - due in just 5 minutes at 10pm. This will give us a good indication of where the night will take us.

Will the Labour surge materialise? Has the #LibDemFightback flopped? Or will May win her landslide?

21.45 Welcome!

I'm here to bring you all the latest results, reaction and analysis throughout General Election night.

We'll be focusing in on marginal seats where Christian candidates are standing and also taking a look back at a campaign where religion and faith dominated.

Join us for the ride, tweet me @harryfarls, and I look forward to your company throughout the night.