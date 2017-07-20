Gaming for God: New card game asks the Church 'what is mission?'

x

Preaching, or just baking cakes? A new card game asks 'what is mission'? CMS/ Vimeo

The UK's first ever mission themed card game, designed to provide a fun way for people to examine their personal view of what mission is, has been launched by Church Mission Society (CMS).

The card game, titled 'Mission Is...The Big Question?' is part of CMS' campaign to provoke conversation and reflection about what 'mission is' in the 21st century.

'Our central belief is that all of God's people are called to join in God's mission yet we suspect many people's narrow definition of what "mission" really means, is a major contributor to their hesitation about getting involved,' said CMS executive leader, Philip Mounstephen.

'This game is a fun way to challenge those misconceptions and broaden people's understanding of how they can be a part of God's mission.'

The game is designed for all ages and prompts players to construct an answer to the question 'What is mission?' using the prompts provided. The cards include locations for mission such as 'school', 'home', 'foodbank' or 'local estate', and people groups such as 'prisoners', 'work colleagues' or 'homeless people'. Different 'actions' of mission such as 'preaching', 'church' or 'baking' and 'caring' together allow a range of ways to define mission.

Focus groups reportedly described the game as 'fun and creative', 'thought-provoking', 'a conversation starter for sure' and 'actually rather competitive!'

The Mission Is campaign manager Thomas Fowler said: 'Views of mission can range from a universal 'renewal of all things' to baking a cake for my neighbour. There's no definitive answer but as we prompt people to consider the question we hope people will be inspired to see God's mission as their mission, and get involved.'

To order the game or discover more about #MissionIs, click here