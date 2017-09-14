Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn speaks out in condemnation of horrific violence in Myanmar

Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn World Vision

Game of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has teamed up with Christian charity World Vision UK to condemn the violence of Myanmar's Rakhine crisis which is bringing terrible suffering to thousands of vulnerable children

Flynn, a World Vision ambassador who plays the mercenary Bronn in the hit series, spoke out after the conflict forced more than 380,000 people over the border into neighbouring Bangladesh, according to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

Tens of thousands of children are caught up in violence that erupted on August 25.

Stories of abominable brutality have emerged from eyewitnesses, including from World Vision field staff.

Families have been forced to seek shelter from crossfire and arson, seeking safety on the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh.

Flynn said: 'Children in Myanmar are facing the most horrific situation imaginable. It's heartbreaking that thousands have seen and experienced such violence and then been forced to flee their homes. We can and must do more to help them.'

The star visited Myanmar earlier this year to see World Vision's work in another part of the country with former child soldiers, a number of whom are still haunted by their conflict-ridden past.

'If we don't stop the violence in Rakhine State, we risk a cycle of conflict that will see thousands more children lose their childhoods,' Flynn said. It is unacceptable for the international community to turn away from those who need our help.'

International humanitarian aid has been restricted in the entire state of Rakhine. World Vision is still blocked from delivering food in the northern part of the state, and is seeking permission from authorities in both Myanmar and Bangladesh to respond to urgent needs of those who have fled violence.

World Vision global head of programming and emergency affairs Trihadi Saptoadi said: 'Three weeks ago, we were reaching more than 20,000 people with food, including 7,000 young children. Today, we are feeding no one.

'Horrific violence is preventing us from reaching those most in need. The conflict has displaced children, families and our own staff. Thousands of children are trapped in dangerous areas or desperately trying to reach safety.

'World Vision is ready to move in as soon as access is granted.'