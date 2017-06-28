Franklin Graham hails quarterback Derek Carr: 'Derek isn't ashamed to talk about his walk with Jesus Christ'

x

Evangelist Franklin Graham has spoken out in praise of Oaklands Raiders quarterback Derek Carr who has just signed a contract that makes him the highest paid player in the NFL.

Asked what he planned to do with the $125 million he will earn over five years, Carr said the first thing he will do is tithe to his church.

In other words, in line with evangelical Biblical Christian tradition, Carr will give 10 per cent of this incredible sum to his church – $12.5 million.

Graham said on his Facebook page: 'Derek Carr became the highest paid player in the NFL last week. The media asked what he'd do first with his earnings, and his answer has shocked some people. He said, "The first thing I'll do is pay my tithe as I have since college." Derek isn't ashamed to talk about His walk with Jesus Christ – I appreciate his boldness!'

Wildcard reports that During the Oakland Raiders press conference, Carr talked about what he will do with the money and that he joked about spending a large sum on Chick-fil-A before he got serious.

'The first thing I'll do is pay my tithe as I have since college,' he said.

Carr said the money will not change how his family lives but will go to helping others.

'The exciting thing for me money-wise, honestly, is that this money is going to help a lot of people. I'm very thankful to have it, that it's in our hands, because it's going to help people not only in this country but in a lot of countries around the world,' he told reporters.

'I won't get into when, how or why. It's not about that for me. It's about making a difference. That's what's exciting to me, that we'll be able to do that.'

Carr has tithed since he was at college in Fresno State, when he would give 10 per cent of his $700 scholarship to his church.

The five-year, $125 million contract includes $40 million fully guaranteed, $70 million in total guarantees and a $12.5 million signing bonus.

Carr, who is married with two children, has said his faith is the most important thing in his life and has tattoos on his wrists. One quotes the Book of Jeremiah.

Earlier this year, the Godreports blog described Carr's faith journey:

'Raised in a godly Christian home, younger brother Derek sowed his share of wild oats until the love of Jesus expressed through a woman drew his heart back to God. "I grew up in this church and I knew who Christ was and I knew who God was and I loved him," Derek shared in his home church in Fresno, California in 2015. But even though Derek prayed to God and knew who He was, he didn't fully give his life to Christ and follow Him until later.'