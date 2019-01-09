Franklin Graham slams Christian Bale for Golden Globes quip: 'Satan is a real being'

Franklin Graham has hit out at actor Christian Bale for giving thanks to Satan during his acceptance speech for the Golden Globes Best Actor award.

Welsh-born actor Bale portrayed former US vice president Dick Cheney in the film Vice, saying in his speech: 'Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration on how to play this role.'

Reuters Christian Bale won the Golden Globes Best Actor award for his portrayal of Dick Cheney in 'Vice'.

Cheney is a controversial figure, having backed the CIA's 'enhanced interrogation' techniques, now banned and widely regarded as torture.

Graham, a leading conservative figure and founder of the Samaritan's Purse relief organisation, warned on Facebook: 'Satan is a real being and the Word of God has a lot to say about him and his future. "And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever" (Rev. 20:10).

'I am thankful to the One who conquered death and saved my soul with His own blood, Jesus Christ. He invited me to spend eternity with Him in Heaven because I repented of my sins and put my faith and trust in Him – and He will do the same for you.'

Cheney's daughter Liz also took issue with Bale's quip, referring on Twitter to his questioning over an alleged assault on his mother and sister in a London hotel. She said: 'Satan probably inspired him to do this, too.'