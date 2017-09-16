'Fornite: Battle Royale' news: New mode from the game ready to take the crown from 'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds'

Players will now be able to enjoy the 100 player chaos of "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" in "Fortnite." Epic Games official website

Players of the base-building first-person shooter (FPS) "Fortnite" can now step out of the comfort zones of their in-game forts, as the game will now feature a "last-man-standing" "Battle Royale" game mode.

Similar to "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), the pioneer of the game mode, "Battle Royale" for "Fortnite" will feature 100 players dropping into one giant map. Each of the 100 players will have the same objective, which is to be the last one alive, or in "Fortnite's" case, the last "commander" standing.

Epic Games, the developers, did not deny their fondness for the game mode and even stated that "we love Battle Royale games like PUBG and thought Fortnite would make a great foundation for our own version." He also added that "this is also a great time for new Fortnite players to jump in because for one week only we have a 25% discount on our Standard and Deluxe Edition Founder's Packs. (Sale runs from Sept. 12-18.)"

The game gives players a different random character in the "Battle Royale" mode so as not to hinder the character progression of the player vs environment (PVE) aspect of the game, as confirmed by Pixel Kin.

Although fun, the 100-player deathmatch is bound to be chaotic and might even inspire a certain level of toxicity amongst the player base. With this is mind, Epic Games has deemed it well to release a code of conduct for participating players to follow to preserve harmony amongst one another.

The developers advised players to simply respect others, refrain from using cheats and hacks, keep tabs on their account safety, and most importantly, have fun. Players not following the code of conduct are advised to be reported via the Report a Player button in-game.

The game and the game mode are still in early access and, as such, will have an expected host of bugs and anomalies. The developers even expect their servers to crash, so they give a disclaimer to players regarding this expected server behavior.

The new "Battle Royale" game mode comes to "Fortnite" officially on Sept. 26.