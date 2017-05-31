Former Church of England cathedral canon found dead in suspected murder-suicide

x

Leicester Cathedral Reuters

A former canon of Leicester Cathedral and her husband have been found dead in what is believed to have been a murder-suicide

Mary Lawson, 63, also former head teacher of the city's Krishna Avanti Hindu school, was found dead along with her husband Sean, 50, who worked for Rugby borough council in a senior position.

The couple were found dead at their home in Rugby, Leicester Mercury reports.

Police are not seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

Lawson had been unwell since a stroke in 2015. She left Krishna Avanti the year before.

Leicester diocese said in a statement: 'It is with great sadness that we have learned of the deaths. Mary Lawson was director of education for the Diocese of Leicester between 2010 and 2014 and led the Diocesan Board of Education through many significant changes which impacted diocesan schools including the creation of the Multi Academy Trust, Diocese of Leicester Academies Trust.

'She was also a canon of Leicester Cathedral.

'After leaving the diocese Mary became head of a primary school in Leicester but had recently suffered from ill health following a stroke in 2015.'

Bishop of Leicester Martyn Snow said: 'Mary made a very significant contribution to the work of the Church across the diocese.

'I am shocked and deeply saddened by this news and my thoughts and prayers are with Mary and Sean's colleagues, family and friends.'

Warwickshire Police said: 'Police were called to a property on Wiggins Close, Rugby, after concern was raised for the occupants. The bodies of a 50-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman were discovered at the property.'

In a joint statement Michael Stokes, leader of Rugby council, and executive director Adam Norburn, said: 'It is with great sadness that we must announce that Sean Lawson and his wife passed away over the weekend. Sean was 50 years old and head of environment and public realm at Rugby Borough Council. Sean had worked at the authority for 12 years, most recently as a head of service. He sat on the Rugby Community Safety Partnership and chaired the Rugby Safety Advisory Group. He had overseen a number of major projects, most notably the build and operation of the Rainsbrook Crematorium and the planting of the Diamond Wood, where he planted several trees in person.

'Sean was close to his staff and news of his death has been a shock to us all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.'