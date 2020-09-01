Finnish MP interrogated by police again over Christian views on sexuality

A Christian MP has been interrogated by the police for the third time over her traditional views on family and marriage.

Päivi Räsänen, Finland's former Minister of the Interior, faced questioning again on 25 August over comments she made on a Finnish radio talk show last year.

During her appearance on the YiePuhe programme, Räsänen shared a conservative perspective on sexuality.

The interrogations have been conducted by the police as part of a pre-trial investigation ordered by the Finnish Prosecutor General into Räsänen's comments.

She stands accused of "ethnic agitation", which is punishable by up to two years in prison.

In a Facebook post, she defended her right to publicly express her Christian beliefs and said she would not be intimidated into silence.

"I will not back down from my views," she said.

"These police investigations have to do with whether it is legal to publicly confess and teach Bible-based views on man's relationship with God.

"I will defend my right to confess my faith, so that no one else would be deprived of their right to freedom of religion and speech.

"I hold on to the view that my expressions are legal and they should not be censored. I will not back down from my views.I will not be intimidated into hiding my faith."

Paul Coleman, Executive Director of ADF International, which is supporting Räsänen's legal defence, said hate speech laws were creating a climate of censorship.

"In a free society, everyone should be allowed to share their beliefs without fear of censorship," he said.

"This is the foundation of every free and democratic society. Criminalizing speech through so-called 'hate-speech' laws shuts down important public debates and poses a grave threat to our democracies.

"These sorts of cases create a culture of fear and censorship and are becoming all too common throughout Europe."