'Fairy Tail' season 8 news, spoilers: Ending in sight for Natsu Dragneel's story

Natsu Dragneel's story will soon come to an end. "Fairy Tail" creator Hiro Mashima recently revealed he plans to end the series after the eighth season.

On Thursday, July 20, Mashima announced on Twitter that "Fairy Tail's" eighth season would be its last. The final season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2018.

FAIRY TAIL アニメファイナルシリーズ、2018年放送決定！です。 — 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) July 20, 2017

The "Avatar" arc is set one year after Fairy Tail's suspension and the subsequent disappearance of Makarov Dreyar. Natsu and Lucy Heartfilia embark on a long journey with a specific end goal to locate their comrades and reunite the guild once more.

However, it will not be an easy journey as Natsu and Lucy will encounter allies and adversaries — both new and old — along the way.

The "Alvarez Empire" arc, on the other hand, will see the revival of the Fairy Tail Guild. It also follows the Seventh Master, Erza Scarlet, as she faces her greatest challenge as the guild's new leader.

To make things worse, the Alvarez Empire — which includes Emperor Zeref Dragneel, Chief of Staff Invel Yura, Shield of Spirggans August and Ajeel Ramal — mount an invasion on the continent of Ishgar to capture Fairy Tail's secret artifact called the Lumen Histoire.

Lumen Histoire, also known as the Fairy Heart, is said to be a source of infinite Magic Power and superior to the "Three Great Fairy Magics."

Since it will most likely cover 125 chapters of the manga, Inquisitr suggested that the eighth and final season of "Fairy Tail" will have around 50 to 60 episodes. More details about it will be revealed soon.