Entertainment
Forget original sin, says Steve Chalke: 'We are made originally good'
A boy wrote to Pope Francis inviting him on a pilgrimage for sick children. He received a ...
Already worrying about Halloween and 'trick-or-treat'? This Christian charity has answers
Tearfund's research into the faith of refugees is showing how religion is part of the solution, not ...
What did Jesus mean when he condemned those who make children 'stumble'?
Pioneer ministry: How a new generation of ministers is changing the face of mission
The Church of England should back gay marriage, 'keep up' with society, education secretary says

'Fairy Tail' season 8 news, spoilers: Ending in sight for Natsu Dragneel's story

Maolen Estomagulang

Tetsuya Kakihara voices Natsu Dragneel in "Fairy Tail."Kodansha

Natsu Dragneel's story will soon come to an end. "Fairy Tail" creator Hiro Mashima recently revealed he plans to end the series after the eighth season.

On Thursday, July 20, Mashima announced on Twitter that "Fairy Tail's" eighth season would be its last. The final season is scheduled to premiere sometime in 2018.

The "Avatar" arc is set one year after Fairy Tail's suspension and the subsequent disappearance of Makarov Dreyar. Natsu and Lucy Heartfilia embark on a long journey with a specific end goal to locate their comrades and reunite the guild once more.

However, it will not be an easy journey as Natsu and Lucy will encounter allies and adversaries — both new and old — along the way.

The "Alvarez Empire" arc, on the other hand, will see the revival of the Fairy Tail Guild. It also follows the Seventh Master, Erza Scarlet, as she faces her greatest challenge as the guild's new leader.

Advertisement

To make things worse, the Alvarez Empire — which includes Emperor Zeref Dragneel, Chief of Staff Invel Yura, Shield of Spirggans August and Ajeel Ramal — mount an invasion on the continent of Ishgar to capture Fairy Tail's secret artifact called the Lumen Histoire.

Lumen Histoire, also known as the Fairy Heart, is said to be a source of infinite Magic Power and superior to the "Three Great Fairy Magics."

Since it will most likely cover 125 chapters of the manga, Inquisitr suggested that the eighth and final season of "Fairy Tail" will have around 50 to 60 episodes. More details about it will be revealed soon.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY