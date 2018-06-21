Facts you should know about junk removal and furniture disposal

(Unsplash/SinizKim)

Whether it's for your home, or your place of business, at some point you have to get new furniture. And replacing furniture means getting rid of the old stuff. But can you dispose of old furniture in an eco-friendly way? As a homeowner, you may have found yourself needing to replace your old furniture, but either didn't have the time to do it. Or perhaps you have already bought your new furniture and now you have the old pieces sitting around the house and collecting dust.

After you went and bought that new furniture some time ago you still have the old pieces taking up space in spare rooms or the garage. Sure, you thought about putting it all on Craigslist or eBay, but either you never quite got around to it, or you did try, and got no takers. The following are a few facts you should know about junk and furniture disposal.

The Challenge of Junk and Furniture Removal

There are few things that can test a company's organization and efficiency having to either relocate or replace the office furniture. Both scenarios often involve getting rid of all the old junk, used office equipment, and especially the old office furniture. Having to decide whether to keep or dispose of your existing furniture and equipment is difficult enough, but deciding how to best get rid of it all can be even harder. While it may seem that simply taking everything to the dump is the easy answer, it's not as easy as it seems. This task involves a great deal of labor, logistics, time and money.

In addition, it requires vehicles that suitable for the job and you need to have the people available to make one or more trips to the local dump or landfill. On the other hand, a great option is to donate your used office furniture and old office equipment. However, this too, can require a great amount of effort to carry out efficiently. And, if yours is an especially large business location with a number of offices or buildings that are either being upgraded or relocated, the task becomes exponentially more complicated. It's much better to take a junk removal service to get this task easily done. The professional can do this job well than your efforts, for sure

Furniture Removal and Disposal is a Big Job Anytime

There are a good number of reasons to acquire new furniture. Replacing an old bed can be a great thing when your old one is no longer doing the job well. It's not unusual to end up purchasing an entire bedroom set when getting a new bed. Depending on where you get the bed, many vendors will take your old mattress away for you.

However, that's not true for the bed or your old bedroom furniture. No matter how many items you need to get rid of, old furniture removal and disposal can be huge job. Not only do you need to dismantle the pieces and then carry all those pieces out of the building, you then have to figure out how you're going to dispose of all the pieces and debris. Keep in mind that many localities prohibit leaving specific furniture items on the curb. And even if you can go this route, in order to have the municipal waste management company pick it up must rely on their schedule. In addition, you still need to do all the heavy lifting.

You Can Sell It or Give It Away

Fortunately, there are a few good options aside from dumping your old furniture in the local landfill. Donating used furniture is always a great choice and you are not limited to the standard thrift store route. Re-use is a beneficial approach to finding new homes for your old furniture. There are many non-profit organizations that can use your old furniture in lobbies, bedrooms, and break-rooms.

There are shelters, non-profit facilities and various charitable agencies that have need of both office and household goods. Selling your old furniture can be a challenge, but there are yard sale approaches in addition to online sites. While it can take time and persistence, selling your pieces can generate some extra cash that can offset the cost of your new furniture. And, if you are lucky, someone else will load them in the truck.

There Is Always an Option Better than Dumping

If you've decided to have your old, unwanted furniture hauled off instead of selling or donating it, there are certain options. In most situations, you have two choices: if you're a homeowner you can use the family SUV or truck to haul your furniture to the local landfill. This is not an option for everyone since a suitable vehicle isn't always available. And it is hard and even dangerous work. Your second option is to hire someone else to come and haul the items off for you. This is a common approach for businesses and it can make your life easier, but it costs more.

The inconvenient truth, however, is that the landfills probably don't need more old recliners or sofas. Nor do they need office chairs or desks. A better approach would be to arrange for your old furniture items to be picked up and recycled. The re-use/recycling option is also a great way to help keep the environment healthy and the landfills minimized.

Bottom Line

The choice of recycling your old furniture and equipment becomes all the more critical because of new legislation regarding dumping. Many localities have enacted zero waste initiatives and landfill diversion goals over the last few years. These have been designed to accelerate recycling efforts and, ultimately, reduce overall waste and landfill use.