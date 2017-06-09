Facing heat from Comey, Trump tells evangelicals: 'We're under siege...the truth will prevail'

x

President Trump addresses the Faith and Freedom Coalition's 'Road to Majority' conference in Washington, DC, on June 8, 2017. Reuters

President Trump yesterday addressed the evangelical Christian community, telling them that 'we're under siege' but will emerge 'bigger and better and stronger than ever'.

Trump was speaking at the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference, a gathering of more than 1,000 delegates in Washington, DC. At the same time former FBI director James Comey, recently fired by President Trump, gave evidence at Capitol Hill, testifying that Trump had 'lied' and tried to persuade Comey to drop his investigation into former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Trump, who won the presidency with the support of 80 per cent of white evangelicals, told his audience: 'We will always support our evangelical community and defend your right and the right of all Americans to follow and to live by the teachings of their faith.

'And as you know, we're under siege, you understand that. But we will come out bigger and better and stronger than ever. You watch,' the president said. 'You fought hard for me and now I'm fighting hard for all of you.'

Trump has frequently marked his evangelical advocacy by promising to repeal the Johnson Amendment, legislation which bars church leaders from making political endorsements from the pulpit.

'As long as I'm president, no one is going to stop you from practising your faith or preaching what is in your heart,' he said, according to RNS.

As Trump gave his address, former FBI director James Comey was giving evidence against the president at Capitol Hill, a fact Trump did not mention. He did however blast his 'obstructionist' Democrat opponents in Washington.

'Learn to do right, seek justice, defend the oppressed. Take up the cause of the fatherless, plead the case of the widow,' Trump said, quoting the book of Isaiah.

He added: 'The entrenched interests and failed bitter voices in Washington will do everything in their power to try and stop us from this righteous cause, to try to stop all of you. They will lie, they will obstruct, they will spread their hatred and their prejudice, but we will not back down from doing what is right.

'Because as the Bible tells us, we know the truth will prevail.'

Trump stressed his support for evangelical Christians, noting his selection of conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch and his blocking of federal funding for overseas abortions.

He said: 'It is time to put a stop to the attacks on religion. We will end the discrimination against people of faith. Our government will once again celebrate and protect religious freedom.'