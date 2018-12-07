Facebook blocks festive image of Santa Claus kneeling before baby Jesus

(Photo: Jennifer Beahm Crawford / Facebook) The image censored by Facebook showed Santa on one knee in front of the baby Jesus

Facebook has been accused of censoring an image of Santa Claus kneeling before the baby Jesus after it was blocked on the social media platform.

Life Site News reports that Facebook obscured the image and gave users the choice of whether to unblur it with a warning message that 'This photo may show violent or graphic content'.

An additional note below the image warned: 'This photo was automatically covered so you can decide if you want to see it.'

If users wanted to see the harmless Santa picture, they needed to click on an 'Uncover Photo' button below the image.

According to its Community Standards, Facebook defines violent or graphic content as that which 'glorifies violence or celebrates the suffering or humiliation of others because it may create an environment that discourages participation'.

'We also know that people have different sensitivities with regard to graphic and violent content,' it said.

'For that reason, we add a warning label to especially graphic or violent content so that it is not available to people under the age of eighteen and so that people are aware of the graphic or violent nature before they click to see it.'

Life Site News said the image was restored on the Feast Day of Saint Nicholas, the kind-hearted early Christian bishop who inspired the modern-day Santa Claus.

The social media giant has not offered any explanation as to why the image was deemed to violate its graphic content policy.