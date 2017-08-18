Evangelicals in Spain: 'Respond to terror with values that respect the life of Jesus'

A woman places a candle on a placard, reading in Spanish and Catalan 'Catalonia, place of peace', in the area where a van crashed into pedestrians at Las Ramblas street in Barcelona, Spain August 18, 2017. Reuters

Evangelical Christians in Spain have spoken of their pain and devastation after the toll rose to 14 dead and nearly 100 injured in the two terror attacks in Barcelona. Police have shot dead five suspects.

The Evangelical Alliance of Spain tweeted: Let us pray for the Catalan Church, in a special way to make it that obvious sign of faith, hope and love that serves as an antidote to hatred

Oremos por la Iglesia catalana, de forma especial para que sea esa muestra evidente de fe, esperanza y amor que sirva de antídoto al odio — Alianza Evangélica (@AlianzaEvangeli) August 18, 2017

'We also ask ourselves what kind of response is appropriate after a manifestation of evil as we have suffered and manifest the need to respond with values ​​that reflect those that were evident in the life of Jesus.

'The risk is that pain and despair drag us to hold values ​​similar to those that inspired this barbarism, however we believe that it is the moment to bet on the values ​​of the gospel, the only source of profound transformation of society: the hope of a New life that is in Christ, the love manifested in his surrender on the cross for his enemies and faith in the justice that he will bring in his return.

'That is why we also want to make an appeal for unity in prayer for Catalan society. Let us pray for the Catalan Church, in a special way so that it is that evident evidence of faith, hope and love that serves as an antidote to hatred, both expressed by those who killed and those who encouraged them, as manifested by those who wanted to blame Collectives and thus foster a spiral of revenge. The gospel shows us that the only way in which evil is overcome is not with more evil, but with good.'