Evangelical Christian Mike Pence won't eat alone with any woman other than his wife

Evangelical Christian Vice President Mike Pence reportedly refuses to eat dinner alone with any woman other than his wife, Karen. A profile piece on Mrs Pence also described her as the Vice President's 'prayer warrior' and a passionate Trump supporter.

The news that Mike Pence 'never eats alone with a woman other than his wife and that he won't attend events featuring alcohol without her by his side, either,' originally revealed to The Hill in 2002, resurfaced in a profile on Karen Pence in the Washington Post.

Mike Pence being sworn in as US Vice-President with his wife Karen at his side. Reuters

The practice of not eating alone with a woman is one made famous as 'The Billy Graham Rule'. It was coined by the evangelical pastor as a conservative discipline in his 'Modest Manifesto' that emphasises the importance of marital fidelity.

Karen Pence, 60 and now the Second Lady of the US, was described by friends as a 'prayer warrior', dedicated to supporting her husband with whom she shares a committed Christian faith.

Mrs Pence is also a vocal supporter of Donald Trump. She was 'among those most upset' by the Access Hollywood tape which revealed Trump speaking crudely and explicitly about harassing women. However, Trump called Mike and spoke to Karen personally to apologise, and she now remains a Trump enthusiast.

Kellyanne Conway called Karen 'one of the biggest pro-Trump people and Trump defenders there was'.

Mike and Karen dated for eight months before getting engaged. They married in a Roman Catholic church in 1985, then later became evangelical Christians.

They are reportedly united in their decision making, heavily influenced by their conservative Christian faith.

'As governor [of Indiana], Mike Pence had a very tight inner circle, and Karen Pence was very much a part of that,' said Brian Howey, publisher of Howey Politics Indiana.

'I would characterize her as the silent, omnipresent partner. You knew she was there, you knew there was some considerable influence she wielded, but, boy, she was not public about it.'

However, Karen reportedly has a 'hard and fast rule' that she does not try to influence policy.