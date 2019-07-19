Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion appoints Henry Scriven as interim General Secretary

The Evangelical Fellowship in the Anglican Communion (EFAC) has appointed Bishop Henry Scriven as interim General Secretary.

The announcement follows the decision not to renew the position of Rev Richard Crocker beyond the end of July.

EFAC said that Rev Crocker had done "an important and much needed work in reviving international co-ordination of the many EFAC national fellowships and promoting new EFAC fellowships".

In a statement last month, EFAC said that the decision regarding the Rev Crocker and his wife, Caroline, who served voluntarily in communications, was due to "differences" regarding the "long term structure and funding" of EFAC.

Bishop Scriven is to act as interim General Secretary until the next meeting of the full Council when a permanent postholder will be decided.

He has a diverse background in Christian ministry that spans mission and parish ministry. In Spain, he has been involved in church planting and was formerly a South American Mission Society mission partner in Argentina and Europe. He also acted previously as Church Mission Society's Latin America Mission Director.

Other roles include that of Honorary Assistant Bishop in Oxford, Winchester and Chichester, and Suffragan Bishop in Europe. In the US, he has served as Assistant Bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.

He currently serves on the board of the Intercontinental Church Society, the Overseas Bishoprics Fund, and the CMS Latin America Forum, and is an Honorary Vice President of the Church's Ministry among Jewish People.