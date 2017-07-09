Episcopal Church priest arrested for pulling out gun in road rage incident

x

An Episcopal Church priest has been arrested after allegedly pulling a gun in a road rage incident.

William Rian Adams, 35, a priest at Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina, was involved in an incident near Palm City in Florida, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Its statement said Adams pointed his Glock 22 at a blue pick-up that attempted to overtake his red Corvette.

'As the victim attempted to pass the Corvette, the driver (Adams) pointed a semi-automatic handgun at them,' read the report.

However, Adams said the pick-up drew alongside him and the passenger screamed and him and threw a soda at his car. He said the gun remained under the passenger seat the whole time, with the magazine in the glove compartment.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and held at the Martin County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

Adams has been a rector of the church since September 2016.

According to the Spartanburg Herald Journal, Adams spent 10 years in the military as a chaplain. He was involved in a helicopter crash that forced him to retire.

His church has so far declined to comment on the incident.