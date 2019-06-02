Enjoy tea and a barbecue for Britain's disadvantaged children this summer

Children enjoying their own tea party at a Spurgeons children's centre(Photo: Bronac McNeill)

Spurgeon Children's Charity is inviting people to make the most of the British summer and help disadvantaged children at the same time by holding a tea party. 

People can also get friends and family together for a barbecue or a bring and share meal.

Spurgeons Summer Tea Parties will be taking place during the charity's Every Child Week, which runs from 16 to 22 June to encourage people to have fun while also raising funds for its work. 

Money raised during Every Child Week will go towards its children's centres and projects supporting young carers, families affected by domestic abuse, family visitor services in prisons and specialist services like those for teenage girls at risk of joining gangs. 

"This is the third year we've run Every Child Week and this time we hope families, neighbours and friends will get together to hold their own Spurgeons Summer Tea Party somewhere, have some fun and raise funds to help Spurgeons support families and children less fortunate than themselves and give them a hope-filled future," said Spurgeons Chief Executive Ross Hendry.

"Not every child has the same opportunities and outlook on life but what better way to help Spurgeons reach and support more children than to have a party?"

Anyone hosting a Spurgeons Summer Tea Party for Every Child Week is being invited to post their photos on social media and tag them using @spurgeonsuk and #SpurgeonsECW

