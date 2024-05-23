Elvis Presley's Bible with handwritten notes to be auctioned

Elvis Presley's personal Bible, a cherished item filled with the late rock legend's spiritual reflections, is set to go under the hammer with a starting bid of £23,000 ($30,000). This important piece of music history was discovered by Elvis's cousin, Patsy Presley, along with his father, Vernon Presley, as they sorted through his belongings following his death in 1977.

The auction, managed by GWS Auctions, is scheduled to go live on May 25. The Bible is notable for its gold-embossed cover featuring Elvis Aaron Presley's name, and for having pages filled with bookmarked and underlined passages that held special meaning for the 'Blue Suede Shoes' singer.

One such highlighted passage comes from the book of Job, 31:24-26: "If I have made gold my hope, or have said to the fine gold, Thou art my confidence; If I rejoiced because my wealth was great, and because mine hand has gotten much; If I beheld the sun when it shined, or the moon walking in brightness."

Accompanying this remarkable testament to The King of Rock 'n' Roll's interest in Christian scripture is a handwritten letter from Patsy Presley. The letter provides context to the Bible's discovery and its journey through the years.

Patsy recounts: "Shortly after Elvis' passing, my uncle Vernon (Elvis' dad) and I went up into Elvis' bedroom at Graceland to organise and pack many of his personal belongings. This Holy Bible was one of three that Elvis had on his night table. After packing them, Uncle Vernon had me take them home for safekeeping and eventually gave them to me."

Elvis often turned to the Bible for solace and inspiration, and it was a constant presence in his life. He was known to say a prayer before every performance, highlighting the deep connection he had with his faith.

This auction provides fans and collectors a rare opportunity to own a deeply personal piece of Elvis Presley's life, one that reveals his spiritual side and the private musings of one of the most famous figures in rock and roll history.