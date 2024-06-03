Elvis Presley's Bible found by bedside on night he died sells for $120,000 at auction

Elvis Presley's personal Bible, a remarkable item filled with the late rock legend's personally highlighted reflections on scripture, has been sold at auction for $120,000.

What is considered by his fans as a significant piece of music history, and by some Christians as a powerful testimony, was discovered by Elvis's cousin, Patsy Presley, along with his father, Vernon Presley, as they sorted through the singer's personal belongings following his tragic death in 1977.

The Bible fetched a remarkable price over Memorial Day weekend in the US at a sale hosted by Kruse GWS Auctions, receiving 23 bids before the final gavel came down.

The Bible, notable for its gold-embossed cover featuring Elvis Aaron Presley's name and its pages filled with bookmarked and underlined passages, held special meaning for the 'Blue Suede Shoes' singer.

Kruse GWS Auctions described it as containing a large number of marked pages and passages that resonated with Elvis. One such passage, from the book of Job, 31:24-26, reads: "If I have made gold my hope, or have said to the fine gold, Thou art my confidence; If I rejoiced because my wealth was great, and because mine hand has gotten much; If I beheld the sun when it shined, or the moon walking in brightness."

Accompanying this testament to the King of Rock 'n' Roll's spiritual devotion is a handwritten letter from Patsy Presley. The letter provides context to the Bible's discovery and its journey through the years. Patsy recounts: "Shortly after Elvis' passing, my uncle Vernon (Elvis' dad) and I went up into Elvis' bedroom at Graceland to organise and pack many of his personal belongings. This Holy Bible was one of three that Elvis had on his night table. After packing them, Uncle Vernon had me take them home for safekeeping and eventually gave them to me."

Elvis, who died of a heart attack at his Graceland estate on 16 August 1977, at the age of just 42, often turned to the Bible for solace and inspiration, and it was a constant presence in his life. He was known to say a prayer before every performance, highlighting the deep connection he tried hard to maintain with his faith.

Billy Stanley, Elvis's stepbrother, told Fox News, "A lot of people don't realise that after every show, he would unwind by singing gospel songs until the sun came up. He was in touch with the Lord. A lot of people said, 'Well, he did this and that.' We all fall short. We're all human."

Presley's emergence in the 1950s marked a seismic shift in popular music. His unique fusion of blues, country, and gospel, coupled with his electrifying stage presence, captivated audiences and revolutionised the music industry. Hits like 'Heartbreak Hotel', 'Hound Dog', and 'Jailhouse Rock' not only topped the charts but also challenged societal norms and broke down racial barriers.

Throughout his career, Presley showcased his versatility as an entertainer, starring in numerous popular films such as 'Love Me Tender' and 'Viva Las Vegas', which further solidified his status as a cultural icon. More than a billion Presley records have been sold worldwide, and he had 18 songs that topped the Billboard Hot 100 Pop Chart during his career.

The winning bidder of the Bible has, so far, remained anonymous.