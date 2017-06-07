Election night: Christian Today predictions on which Christian candidates will lose their seats

x

When the first list of marginal seats was drawn up in April, Labour were fearing annihilation and MPs with majorities of 8,000 and more were told they were at risk.

After one of the most extraordinary election campaigns in recent memory the picture is entirely different.

If some polls are correct, the Conservatives could even fail to maintain the slim majority they have at the moment and we could be heading for a hung parliament.

Both Tories and Labour seats are now vulnerable, including a number with Christian candidates.

Here are 20 areas to watch out for on election night:

Which Christian candidates will be heading to the House of Commons after June 8 Reuters

Ilford North – Wes Streeting, majority of 589

Wes Streeting won one of the UK's most marginal seats in 2015 by just 589 votes.

Given the area's lean towards Brexit (52 per cent) and a significant number of Jewish voters furious at Jeremy Corbyn's perceived softness on antisemitism, Streeting needs a major Labour surge to keep his seat.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Eastbourne – Caroline Ansell, majority of 733

Thanks to the Lib Dem's collapse in 2015, Ansell snatched the seat by a small majority. Despite a determined campaign from Tim Farron's team, their pro-EU message is unlikely to cut through in a constituency where 57 per cent backed Brexit.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Barrow and Furness – John Woodcock, majority of 795

After narrowly holding off the Conservatives in 2015, Labour's John Woodcock is struggling to repeat the feat this time. A strong critic of Brexit, Woodcock is fighting against a large UKIP vote, most of whom are expected to turn towards the Conservatives in an area where 57 per cent voted to Leave.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Lewes – Maria Caulfield, majority of 1,083

Caulfield was another Tory who benefited from the Lib Dem's capitulation in 2015 and has fought a tough battle to retain her seat against Tim Farron's anti-Brexit message. Lewes voted Remain by 53 per cent and may look to punish Caulfield, who sided with the Leave campaign.

But she will take comfort in the fact that the much heralded #LibDemFightback has failed to gain momentum.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Lancaster and Fleetwood – Cat Smith, majority of 1,265

After winning her seat from the Conservatives in 2015, Cat Smith is likely to lose it again this time round.

A loyal sidekick to Jeremy Corbyn, Smith will hope her leader's late surge in the polls comes off. But the Conservatives remain ahead and will be confident of regaining the Lancaster area.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Westminster North – Karen Buck, majority of 1,977

A tough one to call. A slim majority means Karen Buck is high on the Tory's target list but her longserving record as an MP and her strong anti-Brexit stance in a pro-Remain seat may save her.

Christian Today prediction: Labour hold.

Clwyd South – Susan Elan Jones, majority of 2,402

Susan's Elan Jones' description of Brexit as a 'disaster' will not have won her many friends in a constituency where 60 per cent voted to Leave.

Despite what would normally be considered a comfortable majority, the former shadow Welsh minister is in real trouble with 15 per cent of voters in 2015 backing UKIP. Most of these are expected to switch to the Conservatives.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

St Ives – Derek Thomas, majority of 2,469

Another South-West Conservative fighting off a Lib Dem campaign, Derek Thomas will take comfort from polling that suggests most UKIPers are switching back to the Tories after the vote to Leave. The party beat Labour to third place in 2015 in St Ives and their extra support should keep Thomas safe.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Stoke on Trent South – Rob Flello, majority of 2,539

Flello is an outspoken Catholic who, like most Catholics, backed Remain in the EU referendum. Unfortunately for him Stoke on Trent is one of the most pro-Leave areas in the country.

His only saving grace may be that Brexit has not defined this election in the way Theresa May wanted and Jeremy Corbyn is showing signs of cutting through to the working class voters he initially alienated.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Wakefield – Mary Creagh, majority of 2,613

A similar picture for Mary Creagh – a strident Remainer in a seat where 62 per cent voted to Leave.

Can she rely on a late Labour surge to protect her?

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Warrington South – David Mowat, majority of 2,750

In a constituency split 50/50 by Brexit, Mowat cannot rely on Theresa May's apparent resolve to Leave to cut through. But his relatively healthy majority should protect him, even his Jeremy Corbyn's surge does materialise.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Torbay – Kevin Foster, majority of 3,286

Kevin Foster is a Remain-backing Conservative in a seat that backed Brexit by 62 per cent. But his closest rivals are the Lib Dems whose relentless pro-EU message is even less likely to win support.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Bishop Auckland – Helen Goodman, majority of 3,508

A pattern for vulnerable Labour MPs is developing – ardent Remainers in strong Leave areas.

'I am just off to do my constituency surgery where I will meet a lot of people I can do nothing for,' she told The Independent the day after the Brexit vote.

Her problem may be the people of Bishop Auckland agree.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative gain from Labour.

Bath – Ben Howlett, majority of 3,833

Bath is one of the key Lib Dem target seats and has been visited by Tim Farron more than once in this election. Ben Howlett has sought to emphasise his support for Remain and a soft-Brexit in an area where an overwhelming 68 per cent voted Remain.

But a shambolic Lib Dem campaign and a general failure of Tim Farron to gain momentum should keep Howlett safe.

Christian Today prediction: Conservative hold.

Bermondsey and Old Southwark – Neil Coyle, majority of 4,489

Neil Coyle is in a different place from many of his Labour colleagues – he is fighting against a Lib Dem candidate, Simon Hughes, who is trying to regain his old seat in east London.

Both men are Christians, both keenly emphasising their anti-Brexit stance. The difference will be how the people of Bermondsey and Old Southwark view Jeremy Corbyn's reign as Labour leader.

Christian Today prediction: Labour hold.

Dagenham and Rainham – Jon Cruddas, majority of 4,980

Dagenham and Rainham would not normally be considered vulnerable but it was one of the few seats in 2015 where UKIP came second with 12,850 votes. With their aim to leave the EU fulfilled, where these voters turn to next will decide Jon Cruddas' fate.

Christian Today prediction: Labour hold.