Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to attend 'Service of Hope' as Cardinal takes imams to visit Pope Francis

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and and Prince Harry at an earlier religious service Reuters

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend a Service of Hope at Westminster Abbey tomorrow, Wednesday, to bring together those 'touched' by the terror attack at Westminster on 22 March. Prince William will do a Bible reading at the service.

Five people were killed, including attacker Khalid Masood, and 50 injured when he went berserk, mowing down pedestrians in his car on Westminster Bridge and then stabbing PC Keith Palmer before being shot dead himself.

The Dean of Westminster, Dr John Hall, told Martin Bashir of the BBC: 'The random and vicious attack on Londoners and visitors to these shores has bewildered and disturbed people of every background and belief. And we shall commit ourselves afresh to working together to bring hope.'

Cardinal Vincent Nichols, right, joins the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Chief Rabbi and two senior Imams in prayer after the London terror attack Ruth Gledhill

At the same time, the Archbishop of Westminster Cardinal Vincent Nichols is taking a group of Muslim imams from the UK to Rome to meet Pope Francis.

Cardinal Nichols told Bashir, who is travelling with the party along with the four imams: 'Pope Francis is committed to engagement.

'When he was archbishop of Buenos Aires, he repeatedly visited mosques and engaged with the Muslim community. And his willingness to welcome our British imams is a further sign that he regards interfaith dialogue as being of the utmost importance.'

Westminster Abbey told Christian Today that the Dean of Westminster, Dr John Hall, will preach at today's service.

The Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, will attend along with Sadiq Khan, Mayor of London.

There will also be families of those killed in the attack, together with other victims, witnesses and first responders from the police, fire, paramedics, RNLI Lifeboat and NHS hospital services.

The major denominations and faiths in the United Kingdom will be represented.

The service will be broadcast live on BBC One and following the service, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will meet privately with relatives and victims, and with representatives from the emergency services.

It has also been announced that Pope Francis is to visit Egypt.

The Vatican said the Pope had accepted an invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Roman Catholic bishops, the leader of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and the grand imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar mosque.

Bashir writes: 'None of these meetings is intended to deny the profound theological differences that exist between these faiths, especially where it concerns the uniqueness and divinity of Christ.

'But by continuing the dialogue, these faith leaders are sending a clear message to the communities they serve: that faith without works is dead and that dialogue must always trump conflict.'

