Duggar family news: Jessa Seewald shares photo of second baby's milestone
Proud mother Jessa Seewald took to Instagram to share what she calls the first steps taken by two-month-old Henry Wilberforce, her second child with husband Benjamin, or simply Ben.
The photo featured the baby, who is wearing a striped blue onesie, held by his father by his hands as he perched on a sofa. The image came with the caption, "Ya know, a month old, and already takin' my first steps."
The couple's first child, Spurgeon Elliot, is currently 16 months old. Jessa previously expressed that she hoped that her children would grow up as best friends. She said in a TLC interview, "I think it's really awesome that we have two little boys so close together in age. I know they're gonna be best friends and love growing up and doing everything together." She went on to say, "So I'm looking forward to seeing that, and Ben's probably gonna have 'em out in the backyard playing football not before too long in the next couple years."
While Jessa was pregnant with Henry, she and Ben said that they were thinking of adopting a baby. They also expressed their desire to have a big family.
Jessa is the fifth child and third daughter of Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. Her courtship with Ben was announced by the Duggars in 2013. The couple got married in 2014.
In other news, Joy-Anna Duggar has just announced that she is engaged to Austin Forsyth, while Joseph is courting Kendra Caldwell, a family friend. Meanwhile, Anna, the wife of Josh, is pregnant with their fifth child. Jill is also pregnant, carrying her second child with her husband Derick.
The Duggar family came to the public eye when they starred in the show "19 Kids and Counting" (previously titled "17 Kids and Counting" and "18 Kids and Counting"). The show was canceled in 2015 following the wake of molestation accusations against Josh Duggar. A spin-off show, titled, "Counting On," began airing in that same year. The new show focuses on Jessa and Jill, although the other Duggars, minus Josh, make appearances in the show.
