Duggar family news: Jana Duggar rumored to be dating close family friend

Caleb Williams (leftmost), who is rumored to be dating Jana Duggar, is seen in this photo enjoying a meal with the Duggar family. (PHOTO: Facebook/Duggar Family Official)

Fans who are eager to see "Counting On" star Jana Duggar happily married off has once again linked her to a new guy - this time, it's the Duggars' close family friend Caleb Williams.

The courtship rumors started swirling after Williams posted several photos with the Duggar family on his Instagram account (@calebwill.iams), according to The Inquisitr.

In one, Williams was seen hanging out with Jana's dad, Jim Bob, and enjoying a football game. "Thanks for the invite y'all! #gametime #wrongcolors #wps#beatauburn," he captioned the photo.

In another, Williams enjoyed a group meal with several members of the Duggar family at Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant. Even Jana's elder brother Josh, who has stayed away from the limelight after his child molestation and cheating scandals, was present.

Williams seems to have a good relationship with Josh and his wife Anna too, since one photo showed him holding their newborn, Mason Garret. "First time holding sweet baby Mason! Thanks for letting me hold him @joshduggar @annaduggar @duggarfam#BabyMason," he wrote.

Williams has yet to confirm or deny his courtship with Jana, but his friendship with the Christian family has already subjected him to public scrutiny. When the Duggars posted their group photo, fans criticized him for wearing an untucked shirt that revealed his underwear. "I don't think he'd date Jana or rather she wouldn't date him," a fan commented. "He's sloppy."

But Williams took the criticisms in stride and replied, "To all the folks out there wondering: No, I had no idea my unmentionables were hanging out. In the future, I will probably triple check to verify the integrity of my outer garments before any such pictures are snapped and shared. Typically our society as a whole frowns upon any color of boxers being exposed in formal style dress. My apologies to anyone that suffered from nightmares or any other egregious symptoms due to the excessive skin and dyed cotton exposure. Thank you everyone for the thoughts and advice!"