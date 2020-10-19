Downing Street criticised after snubbing Sentamu for peerage

No 10 is facing strong criticism after it failed to award the former Archbishop of York, Dr John Sentamu, a life peerage in the House of Lords.

Dr Sentamu was the Church of England's first black Archbishop, a position he retired from on 7 June after 15 years in the role.

Up until June, he was one of 26 Lords Spiritual in the House of Lords but unlike his predecessor, Lord Hope, and the former Archbishop of Canterbury, Lord Williams, he was not given a life peerage upon his retirement that would have enabled him to continue sitting in the House of Lords in a personal capacity.

Lord Woolley, founder of Operation Black Vote, told The Times: "John Sentamu is a hero and a role model not just to black Britain but to Great Britain. The fact that he has not been afforded a peerage is nothing short of scandalous.

"Given the deluge of peerages to friends and family, of which not one was black, I sincerely hope this is an oversight that will be rapidly corrected.

"There is a growing feeling that confronting deep-seated racial equalities is not a priority and many people will see this as part of that narrative. I sincerely hope that No 10 will show its leadership not only in elevating a good man who has served our nation but to send the right signal in what is, after all, Black History Month."

The Bishop of Burnley, Philip North, accused the Government of institutional racism over the snub.

"I am outraged beyond words that John Sentamu has been denied a peerage. His contribution to public life has been beyond outstanding. Institutional racism? It just sounds like racism," he wrote on Twitter.

Jo Maugham QC, director of the Good Law Project, was one of many others criticising the decision on social media: "Johnson gave a peerage to Brexit Party MEP Claire Fox, who refused to condemn the IRA's planting of the Warrington bomb. And to his own brother. But he snubbed Britain's first black Archbishop. I guess we all know what he thinks about black men and women."

No 10 said the decision not to offer Sentamu a peerage was down to the number of peers in the Lords.

"The size of the House of Lords needs addressing," it told The Times.

"But given retirements and other departures, some new members are needed to ensure that the Lords has the appropriate expertise and it continues to fulfil its role in scrutinising and revising legislation."

The statement only fuelled further criticism on Twitter.

Lib Dem peer Dick Newby said: "For Downing Street to claim that John Sentamu didn't get a Peerage because the Lords was too large is an insult and a disgrace. They are stuffing the place with people who don't deserve to stand in Sentamu's shadow."

Former Brexit Secretary David Davis said: "Number 10 has made a mistake in not ennobling John Sentamu. He was a great Archbishop. It cannot claim it needs to limit the size of the Lords whilst elevating Boris' brother. It should be put right immediately."

The Government is reported to have backed down in the face of pressure, with a Downing Street source telling Sky News that Sentamu was to be given a peerage "imminently".