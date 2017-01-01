'Don't mention God' in tourism advertising, Scottish government told

The Scottish government has been advised against mentioning God, Sean Connery or golf in its advertising to encourage more visitors from abroad.

The Scottish Herald reports that in candid feedback to its tourism advertising plans, a Brighton-based team of media consultants told ministers that golf was 'polarising' and had only 'minority appeal.'

The government had planned to refer to Scotland's role in finding the so-called 'God particle' or Higgs Boson, which was named after University of Edinburgh professor Sir Peter Higgs.

But the consultants at Lucid People (UK) Ltd told the Scottish government: 'Don't mention God in the US.'

When it came to featuring children in their 'Scotland is Now' tourism campaign, the ministers were told that this could 'put people off' going on holiday to the country.

'Children can be a negative,' they said.

However, the most scathing criticism was saved for the campaign's boast that Scotland had given the world the best James Bond in Scottish actor Sean Connery.

'How is that an achievement?' the 110-page report said.

The consultants also warned the Scottish government off 'too many "high brow" science refs' and instead, recommended that the tourism campaign show a castle to entice potential visitors.

The Scotland is Now campaign was launched earlier this year at a cost of £6m and is being aimed primarily at North America, London and China.

In addition to trying to encourage more tourists, the campaign is also seeking to present Scotland as an attractive place to work and study.