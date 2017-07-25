'Diablo 3' new season begins with Necromancer debut, Class Set rewards
Blizzard's "Diablo 3" kicks off its new season with the announcement of a new class, the Necromancer, and free Class Set rewards for all classes.
"Players will be able to unleash the powers of blood and bone with the Necromancer," said the developers through the game's official blog, adding, "If you've been looking for an opportunity to experience the game from a fresh perspective, there's no better way than to dive in and start playing with the Priest of Rathma."
Like previous seasons, players will be receiving a new Class Set courtesy of "Haedrig's Gift" for free. Completing the second, third, and fourth chapters of the Season Journey will reward players with three "Haedrig's Gift," one for each chapter. These gifts will contain parts of a Class Set for the player's character.
Blizzard also revealed details about the cosmetic rewards that will be available for the new season. It announced the arrival of the Emerald Dragon, which would surely please pet collectors. Players will also get a chance to obtain the pants and boots slot of the Conqueror Set.
On the same blog post, the game developer also provided important information regarding seasonal records. "Starting with Season 11, we will remove old personal bests from Season 2," the post reads, adding, "When Season 12 arrives, we will remove old personal bests from Season 3, and so on." According to Blizzard, there may be cases wherein multiple past seasons of personal best records are removed at the same time. As for Seasonal Leaderboard records, it will not be cleared and will remain archived both in-game and on Blizzard's website.
Season 11, which commenced Thursday, will be the first season in "Diablo 3" to feature the Necromancer as a character class. Earlier this month, the pre-season testing caused turmoil among players when an exploit on the game was discovered following an update. A hotfix has since been released to address the issue, as well as a few other bugs.
-
