'Days of Our Lives' spoilers: Gabi is reason behind Eli's dismissal from FBI; Bonnie blackmails Victor

For a few days now, everyone knows Eli (Lamon Archey) got fired from the FBI, but no specific reason was given. Spoilers for upcoming episodes of "Days of Our Lives" suggest that the reason why Eli was dismissed from the bureau was because of Gabi (Camila Banus).

The heated confrontation with Raines (Aaron D. Spears) had Gabi caught in the crossfire. Eli decided to take a risk and shoot at the former Commissioner while he still held Gabi hostage. The move certainly did not sit well with Rafe (Galen Gering) at the time, but they succeeded in bringing Raines in with Gabi unharmed.

Gabi will find out about this, but Eli will maintain that it is not her fault. He will explain that he did not make the best decisions in the past, and that the bureau wanted a reason to fire him so it was never her fault. Nevertheless, Gabi will remain grateful for Eli saving her. It is likely that this could be a setup towards a reunion between the two.

Elsewhere in Salem, more "Days of Our Lives" spoilers' reveal that Bonnie (Judi Evans) will continue to pose as Adrienne (Judi Evans). It seems that her plan is going smoothly despite minor snags here and there. Hattie (Deidre Hall) may have kept her mouth shut, but it does not mean that Sheila (T-Boz Watkins) will remain the same, at least for long. She still has leverage on Bonnie, so she has to play her cards right.

As Bonnie continues to pose as Adrienne, she will get some leverage of her own on Victor (John Aniston). Spoilers indicate that she will overhear Victor talking to someone on the phone. Bonnie will listen in and realize that this is not a conversation she should not hear. Victor is discussing some important details with Xander (Paul Telfer).

As everyone knows, Victor planned to have Xander come back to Salem and bump off Deimos (Vincent Irizarry). Unfortunately, Nicole (Arianne Zucker) got to Deimos first and killed him during the drug-induced party. Should Bonnie find out about all that, then she has enough to blackmail Victor and make Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) miserable.

She will threaten Victor about what she overheard, telling him that he is going to do whatever she wants or else she might spill. She might tell him to give Sheila the money she is asking. Naturally Victor will contest, and Bonnie will continue to threaten him, saying that she will tell Maggie, Justin (Wally Kurth), and the police about what he did.

Fortunately, Victor is just as sneaky as Bonnie. He may even decide to get some leverage on her too. He might have someone tail Bonnie or look into Sheila's background, finding out that "Adrienne" is not really Adrienne at all. The two of them will end up in a draw, with leverage on each other – but wanting to protect their own too.

"Days of Our Lives" airs Mondays to Fridays at 12 p.m. EDT on NBC.