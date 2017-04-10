'Daredevil' season 3 premiere date, cast news, spoilers: Filming to begin this year; Kingpin set to return?

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Charlie Cox, who portrays the titular character of "Daredevil," might have revealed that production for begins this year. Meanwhile, Vincent D'Onofrio teased his character's return.

Netflix has yet to reveal when the third season of "Daredevil" will air on their network. However, a recent interview with Cox might have revealed when season 3 might be released.

In a recent interview with Boogaloo Radio, Cox shared, in relation to "Daredevil" season 3, "I do that later in the year. We'll go back and do that." If filming starts this year, it is anticipated that "Daredevil" season 3 will be ready to air in 2018.

Screenrant predicts that "Daredevil" season 3 will premiere in March next year, which follows "The Defenders" and "The Punisher" that will be launched this year.

Meanwhile, the big bad for "Daredevil" season 3 has not yet been confirmed. However, D'Onofrio teased that his character will be returning to the series.

In an interview with Collider, D'Onofrio said, "I know he will come back, I just don't know when."

The actor added praise for Marvel productions and expressed how excited he is to be part of "Daredevil."

"I'm totally into the Marvel stuff, big time. I want to do Marvel, all the time. I love it so much 'cause they're so creative over there. They let you bring this whole new thing to an iconic thing that they invented. It's just so much fun. I love it to death," D'Onofrio explained.

On the other hand, Cox is pushing that they bring in Bullseye as the show's big bad.

"I'd like to see Bullseye make an appearance at some point. ... I think it's a really interesting opportunity," Cox revealed.

Although the actor admits that it's not good for him to talk about bringing Bullseye, he says that his desire to bring the big bad to the show is no secret.

"Daredevil" season 3 is expected to premiere in 2018 on Netflix.