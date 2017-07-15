'Crash Bandicoot' rides the nostalgia wave to success
Last month saw the return of "Crash Bandicoot" to the gaming world, much to the delight of its loyal fan base.Following very positive reviews from critics and casual gamers alike, fans may have more to look forward to as publisher Activision hints at more "Crash" games in the future.
"We are experimenting with Crash," Activision publishing CEO Eric Hirshberg said in an interview with GameIndustry.biz. "We know there's a vocal fanbase that wanted that to come back. But you never know if that is emblematic of a larger audience or just this niche, nostalgia-based community," he added.
Hirshberg knows the important role that the gaming community play in the development and success of games and franchises. He stated, "These games have a long life with our fans. You don't always know on the day you release it how long that life is going to be, so you have to respond to the behaviour from the community. That's what makes this business unique. The choices and behaviour of gamers is part of our creative process."
In June, the company released "Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy" for PlayStation 4. It is a remaster of the original three games that were developed in the 1990s — "Crash Bandicoot," "Crash Bandicoot: Cortex Strikes Back," and "Crash Bandicoot: Warped." It features and same gameplay as the original games, with drastically improved graphics in 4K resolution. The new release also sports remastered audio from new recordings done by the original voice actors.
The nostalgia-driven support from the fans helped the title top the U.K. sales chart, grabbing the number one spot during its first week of release. It may be the same nostalgia that can fuel the development of more "Crash" games, as Hirshberg himself is a huge Crash Bandicoot fan. In 2011, he stated, "I don't have anything official to announce, but I can speak as an individual, I love Crash Bandicoot. Those were some of my favorite video games growing up. And I would love to find a way to bring him back, if we could." Bring him back they did, and hopefully, there's more to come.
-
How to be sure about the truth when the lies sound so good
Today a lot of lies are being marketed as "truth", whether it's what we see in the news or read in magazines, hear in music, or from the mouths of our favorite celebrities.
-
Hero or heretic? 6 lessons from the Christian outrage circus over Eugene Peterson
Was Peterson misunderstood, confused himself – or was he pressured to recant?
- Which part is which in the 'body' of Christ?
- Check your shibboleth: Why we can't just kick out people we disagree with
- One of the most influential Church leaders of Victorian England: Why John Keble matters today
- When Christians fall out: 9 Bible verses about unity
- How to survive a Christian festival
- Farewell, Eugene Peterson? Why evangelicals can do better than start a heresy hunt over gay marriage
- Do short sermons fail to do justice to the Bible?
- If kids won't go to the Bible, how can we make the Bible go to them?
- US pastor and wife whose sons were killed in 2015 car accident blessed with two baby twin boys
- Muslim refugee embraces Jesus on his deathbed after Christian aid worker kept his promise
- Ex-Marine turned missionary rescues baby boy from clutches of ISIS after parents were gunned down trying to flee Mosul
- As churches shut down summer activities, Berlin 'dismayed and furious' over murder of German women in Egypt
- How a Christian charity is reaching out to thousands in desperate need in Mosul
- New hope for Charlie Gard as judge invites US doctor to fly to UK to examine him
- Christian churches face summer activity shutdown in Egypt after new terror threat