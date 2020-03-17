Coronavirus social distancing guidance applies to religious gatherings, says Matt Hancock

Staff writer
Health secretary Matt Hancock has said that the social distancing measures apply to places of worship(Photo: Parliament.Live)

UK health secretary Matt Hancock has confirmed that the Government's new social distancing guidelines apply to places of worship. 

The Government rolled out updated guidance on Monday telling people to "avoid large gatherings, and gatherings in smaller public spaces such as pubs, cinemas, restaurants, theatres, bars, clubs". 

It also advises that people avoid gatherings with friends and family, and instead keep in touch by phone or internet.

Robin Millar, Conservative MP for Aberconwy, asked the Secretary of State if he would "offer some guidance to the large number of religious communities—churches, mosques, gurdwaras—on what actually constitutes a large gathering of people?"

In reply, Mr Hancock said it was with "the heaviest of heart" that religious communities are included in the guidance. 

"We address that in the advice, and this is a very important point. We have taken advice on how to respond to the crisis, including from our ethics committee, which includes representatives of the major religious faiths," he told the Commons.

"It is true that we include religious groups in our advice about social contact. We have seen from elsewhere in the world how sometimes it is through religious gatherings that the virus can spread so, with the deepest regret and the heaviest of heart, we include faith groups and gatherings of faith within the advice."

Until now, Churches have advised those who have underlying health conditions or symptoms to stay at home and not attend services. 

The Church of England and Methodist Church have said they are reviewing their own guidelines to churches in light of the new guidance from the Government. 

Most Read

  1. Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  2. Trump declares National Day of Prayer for 'protection & strength' amid Coronavirus crisis

  3. Televangelist claims he healed viewers of coronavirus through their TV screens

  4. Three things that should characterise the life of a Christian during the coronavirus pandemic

  5. With coronavirus and a lax government, what we need is an Esther

  6. Pray, care, communicate - Evangelical Alliance offers coronavirus advice for churches

  7. First female bishop in the Anglican Communion dies aged 89

  8. Coronavirus social distancing guidance applies to religious gatherings, says Matt Hancock

  9. Spring Harvest is still on for now

More News

  1. i-still-believe

    Worship artist Jeremy Camp says loss of first wife to cancer was 'hardest part' of his life

  2. pivi-rsnen

    Christian MP condemns 'completely absurd' criminal investigations into LGBT beliefs

  3. boko-haram

    Nigeria has become a 'killing field of defenceless Christians' - report

  4. church-mission-society

    Ringside baptisms for boxers who came to faith through church's boxing club

  5. muriel-gray

    Scottish church keeps ambulances on the road in Zambia

  6. steffany-gretzinger

    Worship artist Steffany Gretzinger says motherhood has brought her closer to God

  7. Tourists walk outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank ...

    Appeal launched to support Christians in Bethlehem hit by coronavirus outbreak