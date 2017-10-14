Confused about what the will of God for your life is? Here's what it is

Just love God and obey Him. Pixabay

Have you ever been confused as to what the will of God for your life really is? Many of us have. What's great is that God won't leave us confused for long: because He has already made it plain in His word.

Plain and Simple

I've spoken with many Christians who are confused as to what God wants for them. I used to be confused myself. I always thought that God would somehow make it known to me in ways that would be so clear and so personal.

Yet I've missed the very tool that He uses to tell me about it: His very word. Romans 12:2 tells us,

"And do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind, that you may prove what is that good and acceptable and perfect will of God."

How do we allow ourselves to be transformed by the renewing of our minds? By not conforming to this world, and allowing God to fill our hearts and minds with His word:

"How can a young man cleanse his way? By taking heed according to Your word. With my whole heart I have sought You; Oh, let me not wander from Your commandments! Your word I have hidden in my heart, that I might not sin against You." (Psalm 119:9-11)

How this confusion sets in

Many Christians who are confused about God's will don't actually read His word. They go to church and wait for the pastor to say something that will instruct them. Some would even wait for someone to prophesy over them. But they don't read the Bible.

Others who read the Bible, on the other hand, simply resist it. I know this so well. The Bible tells us our sins, but we reject it because we don't want to admit our sins. The Bible tells us to do this thing, but we resist because we don't want to do it.

Some would even go as far as twisting Scripture to fit their own desires! (see 2 Peter 3:14-16) They can convince themselves they are doing God's Word, when in fact they've bent the truth so far, they're actually doing the opposite. It's dangerous when we start conforming the Word to our preferences rather than conforming ourselves to its truth.

Don't be confused

Friends, the will of God is really simple. We don't need to do a lot of things to understand it. Here's how we do it: Read what Jesus said, believe it, and obey it.

"If you love Me, keep My commandments." (John 14:15)

It's as simple as that. And if we are to obey His words, we won't get confused about God's will anymore:

"Jesus said to him, "'You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.' This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: 'You shall love your neighbor as yourself.' On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets."" (Matthew 22:37-40)

That's God's will: that we would love Him above all, and we would love others next as we love ourselves. All that we do should stem from the love we receive from Him and give to Him. If we love Him, we will do nothing that displeases Him.

How could you go wrong with that?