Churches and cathedrals celebrate Queen's Platinum Jubilee with over 1,000 events

Church of England churches and cathedrals are getting ready to welcome thousands of people to events marking the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Many of them will serve as venues for the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons on Thursday, including Derby Cathedral and Lichfield Cathedral.

On Friday, Bradford Cathedral will light a vertical beam into the night sky, while Acting Dean, the Rev Canon Paul Maybury, will be among the faith leaders passing a torch in the city before it lights the beacon at Bradford City Park.

A beacon will also be lit at Lambeth Palace, the official residence of the Archbishop of Canterbury in London.

Bells will be rung out at churches across the nation to coincide with a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on Friday.

Many churches will be holding their own services of thanksgiving and taking part in the celebrations in other ways with tree plantings, Jubilee-themed flower festivals and barbecues.

All Saints Church, Denmead, Hampshire, has been decorated for the occasion by a special bunting made out of around 2,700 red, white and blue flowers hand-knitted, crocheted and then sewn together by parishioners.

The Sunday celebration at St Andrew's Church, Sampford Courtenay, in Devon, will include hymns and music from the Queen's Coronation service at Westminster Abbey in 1953. In a regal twist, the church choir will also be accompanied by trumpeters.

The Bishop of Exeter, the Rt Rev Robert Atwell, said: "By custom, we call a 70th anniversary a 'platinum' anniversary and such a noble designation is certainly worthy of the reign of Her Majesty the Queen.

"Her constancy in times of pressure and difficulty, as well as in times of joy, has been exemplary. Public service, duty and a devout Christian faith continue to be hallmarks of Queen Elizabeth's reign. Her trust in Jesus Christ is central to her life.

"As we mark the Queen's Jubilee, let us pray for grace to build communities of trust, service and fairness worthy not only of our Queen but of the God who in Jesus Christ promises us the gift of abundant life."