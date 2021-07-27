Church leader attacked with glass bottle as he prays in cathedral

A priest has been attacked by a man with a glass bottle inside a cathedral on Monday.

The incident took place inside St Mary's Cathedral in York Place in Edinburgh on Monday at about 9.30 a.m.

It has been reported by the Archdiocese of St Andrews and Edinburgh that the priest, 35, was sitting alone praying in the cathedral when he was approached by a man.

The stranger asked whether he was the priest, and when he confirmed that he was, the man lunged forwards to try and hit him on the head with a bottle.

In a statement, the archdiocese described: "The bottle broke on the ground and the man continued using it in his assault."

The statement added, "The priest managed to fend him off with a chair before the attacker ran out of the cathedral."

It was confirmed that the priest did not sustain any significant injuries in the attack.

Local police confirmed that they were called to attend an incident at the cathedral whereby a 35-year-old man was assaulted.

A police spokeswoman stated: "Officers attended and the victim did not require hospital treatment. Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland."