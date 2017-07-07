US
Church confiscations threaten extinction of ancient Christian community in Turkey
Churches urged to pray for the 1.5 million merchant seafarers on Sea Sunday
Justification by Twitter: CofE tweet sparks salty social media reaction
Christians have the truth. So should we bother talking with other faiths?
Four more Christians sentenced by Iran for 'missionary activities'
Astonishing Church growth in Russia sees record number training for priesthood
Is it right to be a Christian – and a feminist?
Israel furious as West Bank city of Hebron declared a World Heritage Site 'in danger'
The gospel calls us to welcome refugees. This is how we can do it
Hobby Lobby's shame over antiquities smuggling: What you need to know

Church confiscations threaten extinction of ancient Christian community in Turkey

harry-farley Harry Farley Journalist

One of the world's oldest Christian communities is under threat with fears for its survival – and a land dispute in Turkey has underlined its vulnerability.

Authorities have seized around 50 properties from the Syriac Orthodox Church, claiming their ownership deeds have expired.

Syriac Christians attend mass at the Mort Shmuni Syriac Orthodox church in the Syrian town of Midyat.Reuters

Two of the properties are functioning monasteries 1,500 years old, according to Kuryakos Ergun, chair of the Mor Gabriel Monastery Foundation, which is appealing against the confiscation.

He said the loss of these buildings threatened the existence of Turkey's oldest indigenous culture.

'Our churches and monasteries are what root Syriacs in these lands; our existence relies on them. They are our history and what sustains our culture,' he said according to Al-Monitor.

Advertisement

'While the country should be protecting this heritage, we instead see our culture is at risk.'

Syriac Christians, also known as Assyrians, date back to the ancient Mesopotamian empire as far back as 3,500BC. Many still speak Aramaic, the language Christ spoke, and their homeland of Tur Abdin is on a plateau between the Tigris and Euphrates river in south-east Turkey.

The area is dotted with monasteries which until now have been listed as belonging to the villages where Syriacs live.

But as these small outlets have been overtaken by the municipality of the city of Mardin, in 2012 their legal status dissolved.

Erol Dora, who is a Syriac and one of a handful of Christian lawmakers in the Turkish parliament, represents Mardin as a deputy in the opposition Peoples' Democratic Party.

He said: 'Turkey must adopt policies that protect citizens of different faiths. This has to be part of efforts to comply with modern democratic principles and rule of law.'

More News in US
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Related news
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY