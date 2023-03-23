Christians praying for the Met after scathing report into failings

Christians are being asked to pray for the Metropolitan Police after a damning report concluded that Britain's biggest police force is institutionally racist, misogynist and homophobic.

The report was commissioned after the brutal kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, who was a serving Metropolitan police officer at the time.

While the review was still being carried out, another serving Met officer, David Carrick, was convicted of multiple rapes and sexual offences against women.

Led by Baroness Louise Casey, the review found a culture of sexism towards female officers and a failure to protect members of the public from officers who perpetrate sexual abuse and harassment against women.

According to figures contained in the report, there were 1,483 allegations of violence reported against 1,539 police officers in England and Wales between October 2021 and March 2022.

Responding to the report, the Rev Jo Trickey, Church Advocate at the London Institute for Contemporary Christianity, said that the findings were to be "lamented and challenged".

"The report describes an institution that falls devastatingly short of its own standards," she said.

"The Met police hasn't kept London safe for everyone. We should pray for all who have suffered from these failings.

"We can pray for positive changes and a restoration of trust as the report and its recommendations are considered and actioned in London – and, more broadly, for the police force across the UK."