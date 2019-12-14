Christians urged to pray for the nation's leaders after general election

Christians are being asked to pray for the nation's leaders following the general election in which the Conservatives claimed a significant majority in the Commons.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to push ahead with Brexit and take the UK out of the EU on January 31 "no ifs, no buts".

The Christian Institute said that Christians, irrespective of who they voted for, should trust in God's sovereignty over the nation and pray for the country's leaders.

"However we voted, as we digest the result of the election, it's important to remember that God is on the throne," said Ciarán Kelly, Deputy Director at the Christian Institute.

"We can trust him as we contemplate the coming weeks and months.

"1 Timothy 2 urges us to pray for those in authority so that we may live quiet and peaceful lives and preach the Gospel.

"We can all do that and continue to be a Christian influence in our society."

Following Thursday's election victory, Johnson has been touring constituencies in northern England that had hitherto been Labour heartlands, thanking them for putting their "trust" in the Conservatives.

In the biggest majority since the 1980s, the Conservatives took 365 seats over Labour's 203. The SNP came in third with 48, while the Lib Dems trailed with only 11.

Constituencies to have voted Conservative for the first time in decades include Dudley North, Rother Valley, which had been red for a century, Great Grimsby and Wakefield.