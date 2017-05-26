Christian tennis champion Margaret Court refuses to fly Quantas because it endorses same-sex marriage

x

Former tennis great Margaret Court stands between Serena Williams and Lindsay Davenport after the trophy presentation at the 2005 Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. Reuters

The Australian tennis champion turned Christian pastor Margaret Court as announced she will stop using the Australian airline Quantas after it has publicly promoted same-sex marriage.

'I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,' said Court, in a letter published in the West Australian newspaper, according to Australian Associated Press.

'I believe in marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible. Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive travelling.'

Court, 74, the most decorated tennis player in history, is now a Christian minister at the Pentecostal Victory Life Church in Perth. She has frequently attracted attention and controversy for her opposition to same-sex marriage in Australia.

Quantas' chief executive Alan Joyce, who is himself gay, recently signed a joint letter with 20 other companies endorsing same-sex marriage, and has called the issue one of 'basic rights and equality'.

Court added in her letter: 'I love all people and will be pleased to talk to your board at any time. But it won't be in the Qantas lounge.'

Retired tennis player Martina Navratilova, who is in a same-sex marriage, hit back at Court on Twitter, and suggested it was time to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne. She later wrote: 'Margaret – you have gone too far. Shame on you...#wrongsideofhistory'.

@Rebelstorm @MomentsAU @Qantas thank you Qantas for your support. And Margaret - you have gone too far. Shame on you...#wrongsideofhistory — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) May 25, 2017

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he did not support the calls to rename the arena, and insisted on Court's right to free speech.

'Whatever people may think about Margaret Court's views on gay marriage, and she's entitled to have them, and she's entitled to fly on whatever airline she likes, or not ... she is one of the all-time greats and the Margaret Court Arena celebrates Margaret Court the tennis player,' he told radio station 3AW, according to ABC News.

Some have pointed out that Court may be in a difficult situation since Quantas' main Australian rival, the Richard Branson-owned Virgin, has also publicly endorsed same-sex marriage.