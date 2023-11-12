Christian teenager laid to rest

Elianne Andam, the Christian teenager stabbed to death on her way to school in September, has been laid to rest.

Her family described her as a "God-fearing woman" and said she would leave a "legacy of faith, determination and love for justice".

Her funeral was held at the New Life Christian Centre in Croydon on Saturday, while thousands more watched the ceremony online via livestream.

Her coffin was transported to the church by four white horses dressed with pink plumes. The carriage was accompanied by pallbearers in matching pink ties.

The funeral was held as a celebration of her life and heard about how she had wanted to become a lawyer.

Rapper Stormzy, who is from Croydon, performed his song, "Holy Spirit", at her funeral.

Speaking before the funeral, her aunt Ruby Paintstil told the BBC that Elianne's mother had been "broken" by her daughter's death.

"We have to keep comforting her. She hasn't been herself, every day broken into pieces," said Paintstil.

"If we could change the clock I wish we would not have to go through this."

Elianne was a member of New Life Christian Centre along with her family. At a memorial service last month, pastor Mark Rossell said her death had left everyone heartbroken.

"Elianne was a huge part of New Life, it's personal. This really, really hurts," he said.

"She had her whole life ahead of her, she was always laughing and really loved being part of this community. She had big dreams and was so optimistic about her goals."

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with her murder.