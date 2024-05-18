Christian teenager killed in sword attack laid to rest

The family of a 14 year old killed in a sword attack in London last month have paid tribute to him after his funeral on Friday.

Daniel Anjorin was killed in the attack in the Hainault area of east London on 30 April as he walked to school. Four others were injured in the stabbing rampage, including two police officers.

Family and friends gathered for Daniel's funeral service at Jubilee Church, Ilford, in London on Friday.

The family have attended Jubilee church for many years and Daniel was baptised there.

A statement posted to the church's website on behalf of the family said: "Today, we laid our dear son Daniel to rest knowing that he is with the Lord, but he will be forever missed.

"We extend our deepest appreciation to all who have stood by us, sharing in our sorrow and offering solace. Your presence, both at the funeral and in spirit, has been a source of immense comfort.

"With heartfelt thanks, Mr and Mrs Anjorin and family."

Pastor Tope Koleoso told the BBC the service had been "peaceful".

"The service today was befitting of Daniel in every way, because he was a gentle, spirited and just a peace-loving boy," he said.

"So the service kind of captured that. It was a gentle moment. It was peaceful. And yet it was a celebration of Daniel's life."