Christian Resources Exhibition returns after 18 month absence

The Christian Resources Exhibition is gearing up for its return nearly 18 months after doors were closed on the event due to the pandemic.

The CRE National runs from 12 to 14 October at Sandown Park, in Esher, Surrey. It is the CRE's first post-lockdown event.

The three-day programme includes seminars on how churches can respond to some of the changes and opportunities brought about by the pandemic.

On Mission Worship Wednesday, Graham Kendrick and Lucy Grimble will lead Christians in thinking about how the church can bring together the physical and digital as many services and events continue to take place online.

"Hundreds of churches have harnessed new technology during the pandemic, reaching countless thousands who would never darken their doors on a Sunday," said CRE owner Steve Goddard.

"A number of specialist exhibitors, helping churches with livestreaming on a weekly basis, will help others take the next steps. While the 'old normal' might feel comfortable, this 'new different' is the future."

Reflections on Windrush will form a large part of this year's national exhibition, with contributions from Rev David Shosanya, former regional director of the London Baptist Association, Les Isaac, founder and CEO of Ascension Trust, and music consultant Roy Francis.

Also taking place during the exhibition is the launch of The Truth Will Set You Free, the new book by former Archbishop of Canterbury Lord Carey, in which he speaks about his years in ministry and the Bishop Peter Ball scandal.

Goddard added, "Discovering resources online has been especially important during the pandemic but nothing is better than meeting the person behind the product – and that's the special benefit of CRE. Face to face beats mouse to mouse, every time."