Christian police officer loses religious discrimination claim

A former police officer who claimed he was mocked by colleagues over his Christian faith has lost a religious discrimination claim.

Ex-PC Winston Roderick said he was discriminated against by colleagues while serving in South Wales Police.

The mockery allegedly included calling him Father Ted - the name of the main character, a priest, in the Channel 4 comedy of the same name - and comments in passing like "forgive me father".

One colleague allegedly made the sound of a church choir in a funny voice, the Daily Mail reported.

Another colleague is claimed to have said that Jesus "did not even exist" and that the Bible was "a pile of nonsense".

Mr Roderick, who is a pastor, was also seeking disability discrimination because of his mental health, and constructive dismissal.

But the tribunal dismissed all of his claims.

Judge Rhian Brace ruled: "Mr Roderick was a Christian pastor and would have been used to non-believers dismissing faith in Christianity when seeking to spread the word.

"Further, we accepted the evidence from some of South Wales Police's witnesses that Mr Roderick would regularly and routinely bring his faith into conversations in work.

"Where an individual chooses to take that step, they should not then be offended when others challenge that faith and indicate they do not believe."