Christian school worker dismissed after sharing concerns about sex education on Facebook

(Photo: Christian Legal Centre) Kristie Higgs is taking legal action against her former employer for unfair dismissal and discrimination

A Christian school worker has been sacked after she shared Facebook posts raising concerns about sex education in schools.

Kristie Higgs, a 43-year-old mother of two, worked at Farmor's School in Fairford, Gloucestershire, as a pastoral assistant for six years prior to her dismissal.

She was let go after a complaint was made to the school over two posts shared on her personal Facebook account in which she voiced concerns about sex education lessons at her own child's primary school - a different school in the village operated by the Church of England.

In one post, Mrs Higgs said she was concerned that schools were "brainwashing our children" and asked her Facebook friends to sign a petition calling on the Government to protect the rights of parents to have their children educated in line with their religious beliefs.

The petition on the Government website was signed by over 115,000 and triggered a debate in Parliament.

In the second post, she shared an article on Judybeth.com about transgender ideology being spread in American schools through children's books. Commenting on the contents of the article, Mrs Higgs wrote: "This is happening in our primary schools now."

The Christian Legal Centre, which is representing Mrs Higgs in her legal case against the school, said Farmor's received an anonymous complaint about the posts accusing her of homophobia towards the LGBT community.

Following an investigation, the CLC said the school concluded that the Facebook posts were discriminatory against the LGBT community and could bring the school into "disrepute". The academy, however, insisted that the dismissal was not because of her religious beliefs.

In its conclusion, the school stated: "As an inclusive employer, Farmor's school recognises and protects the statutory rights of its staff.

"Such rights however are not absolute and we are concerned that you did not demonstrate an appropriate understanding of the school's requirement to respect and tolerate the views of others and to role model such behaviour."

Mrs Higgs refutes the claim that the dismissal was not tied to her religion.

"I have been punished for sharing concerns about Relationships and Sex Education. I hold these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the UK," she said.

"My number one concern has always been the effect that learning about sex and gender in school will have on children at such a young age."

She added: "I am determined to fight this case and to stand for Christians and all parents across the country who are being silenced for sharing and holding these views."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "What Kristie shared on Facebook simply reflects the genuine and justified concerns of a parent about the sexual ideology currently being imposed on her own children and thousands of children across the UK.

"Kristie has not only lost her job, but her whole career is now tarnished with the accusation that for holding these views she is now a danger to vulnerable children. This is despite an exemplary record at the school and in her work with youth in the wider community.

"If Kristie does not win this case, due to one complaint, she will never be able to work with children again."

Farmor's School has been contacted for comment.