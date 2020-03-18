Christian NBA star Stephen Curry giving a million free meals to school kids affected by coronavirus outbreak

With many families worried about mortgage payments and job loss, Christian NBA star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha are doing their bit to help by pledging a million free meals for students forced to stay at home because of coronavirus.

The Golden State Warriors player said on Twitter that while he and his wife supported the closure of schools in the Oakland area, they were worried about the 18,000-plus kids "that rely on school for 2+ meals daily".

In a video message from the couple, Ayesha said: "We want to rally around everyone and make sure these kids are not wondering where their next meal is coming from - and the parents, some of whom are still having to go to work worrying about the kids' logistics. We just want to make sure there's one less thing to worry about."

The Oakland Unified School District has closed schools until at least April 5 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Steph and Ayesha have long been committed to ending child hunger in the US through their Eat Learn Play programme.

Eat Learn Play is working to support families through the Alameda County Community Food Bank.

In a statement, the Currys said: "Communities relying on Food Banks will be among the hardest hit as we struggle with COVID-19, including children who depend on school meals.

"We've made a contribution to ACCFB through our Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation. Please join our team and help us provide more than 1 million meals to ensure that no child in our area worries where their next meal comes from while schools are closed."