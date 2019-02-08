Chris Pratt says pastor inspired him to do faith-based diet

(Photo: CBS/The Late Show With Stephen Colbert) Chris Pratt talks to Stephen Colbert about the Daniel Fast

Chris Pratt opened up about his recent Bible-based fast during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night.

The Jurassic World star, who recently got engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, said the Daniel Fast had been 'amazing'.

'I was inspired by my pastor,' said Pratt, 39, as he explained that he had given up meat, sugar and alcohol during the 21-day fast at the start of the year.

'If you know how much I drink...' he joked.

When Colbert went on to ask him if being thrown into the lion's den was part of the fast, Pratt took the joke further, saying: 'Lion fighting is sick cardio, for sure. We do that on the last day.'

Colbert then asked him if he ever felt like he was in a lion's den in real life because of the way that being a celebrity keeps him in the public eye.

Pratt spoke about a 'great quote that I actually heard in church' which he repeated in his answer to Colbert: 'If the spotlight that is shining on you is brighter than the light that's within you, it will kill you.'

'And you see it all the time,' he said, describing Hollywood stardom as 'a real bright spotlight'.

He continued: 'Sometimes just having a self to share is what kills you, because there's nothing left. So you have to have a light to share. A light that's just a bright as any of these lights.

'Then you can survive and then you can save some of yourself and not give it all away. It's true.'

Pratt got 2019 off to a healthy start when he announced to his 22.7m Instagram followers that he would be doing the Daniel Fast, which is inspired by the Old Testament prophet Daniel.

'Hi, Chris Pratt here. Day Three of the Daniel Fast, check it out,' Pratt said in an Instagram story that has since expired. 'It's 21 days of prayer and fasting.'

In addition to restricting some types of food and drink, participants in the Daniel Fast take part in a companion Bible study, with the aim being not only to get them into better shape but bring them closer to God.

Pratt, a Christian, frequently brings up his faith, not only on his Instagram page but also at awards ceremonies and other public events.

At Disney's Candlelight Processional last Christmas, he said that being a parent to his six-year-old son Jack, who he co-parents with ex-wife Anna Faris, had helped him to understand the love of God.

In August last year, he encouraged the young audience at the Teen Choice Awards to love God.

'I'm so thrilled to be here. ... I want to thank God,' he told them as he picked up the 'Choice Summer Movie Actor' award for his role in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

'I always do that when I'm up on a big platform in front of a bunch of young faces. I say, 'I love God!' That's my thing, I love Him — and you should too!'

He was on Thursday's The Late Show to promote The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part that he stars in alongside Tiffany Haddish.

Not only does the in-demand actor have a family, a flourishing career and highly anticipated wedding on the horizon, he told Colbert that being a sheep farmer was also keeping him busy.

'You are now raising sheep and you've got prize-winning wool!' Colbert said to him.

'Yeah, that's what I'm gonna do. I'm done with acting,' Pratt laughed, adding that he was excited to make 'Christmas stockings' and give family and friends meat and produce from the farm as gifts.

'Acting is my fallback to shepherding,' he quipped.