Chris Pratt says nothing fills his soul more than sharing his Christian faith with others

Chris Pratt is one of Hollywood's biggest stars but he is also a committed Christian who has used his platform to share his faith more than once, and it seems from his latest comments he has no intention of stopping.

The Jurassic World star told the Associated Press that sharing his faith was the least he could do after the gift God had given him.

Pratt, who is often snapped by the paparazzi attending church in LA, even said he felt 'called' to talk about his faith.

He admitted that probably not everyone wanted to hear his message but he said he would continue sharing it for the ones who are open to it.

'That kind of a message, it might not be for everybody. But there is a group of people for whom that message is designed,' he said.

'And nothing fills my soul more than to think that maybe some kid watching that would say, 'Hey, I've been thinking about that. I've been thinking about praying. Let me try that out.'

'That's like the only way I feel like I can repay what has essentially been a giant gift in my life.'

Asked whether he thought it was a 'risk' to talk so openly about his Christian faith in Hollywood, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor said, 'no, not at all.'

He also rejected the idea that Hollywood was anti-Christian.

'I think that there's this narrative that exists out there that Hollywood is anti-Christian or anti-religious, but it's just not the case,' he said.

'They are kind of not anti-anything. They are kind of pro whatever is authentic to you.

'And I like that. Because it's authentic for me to be pro-Christian, pro-Jesus. That's my thing. I like it.'

He said that no one in the movie scene had ever tried to shame him for his faith – at least, not to his face.

'Maybe they go say it behind my back. But if that's the case, go ahead. You can say whatever you want about me – to my face or behind my back. I'm not going to change,' he said.

Pratt has used previous awards nights to share his faith from the podium. Last month, he encouraged youngsters to love God as he picked up a gong at the Teen Choice Awards.

At the MTV Awards in June, as he accepted the '2018 Generation Award', he shared his '9 rules for life', one of which included believing in God.

'God is real. God loves you. God wants the best for you. Believe that – I do,' he told the audience.