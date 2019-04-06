Celebrated composer John Rutter lifts hearts and voices at Bradford Cathedral

(Photo: Bradford Cathedral)

English composer and conductor John Rutter CBE was at Bradford Cathedral earlier this month to share some snippets from his decades in choral music.

The cathedral was packed as young and old came together to hear more about the glittering career of the celebrated composer, whose own work, This is the Day, was among the numbers performed at Westminster Abbey during the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

But it wasn't just a chance to hear from the composer, it was also a chance to learn as Rutter conducted the more than 300 locals who came to the event as they sang together with a choir.

Dean of Bradford Cathedral, Jerry Lepine said: "It was clearly a wonderful day's engagement with one of the great names of contemporary choral composition and Bradford Cathedral's hospitality was appreciated by all.

"We aim to be a joyful presence and this event fulfilled that aim."

Rutter's love of choral music goes back to his days at Highgate School, in London, where he was a member of the choir. During his time at the school, he was one of the choristers to be conducted by Benjamin Britten in the first recording of his War Requiem in 1963.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding wasn't the first time Rutter was called upon by the Royal family for his musical genius.

In 2002, his setting of Psalm 150 was performed at the Queen's Golden Jubilee thanksgiving service in St Paul's Cathedral, London.