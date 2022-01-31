Catholic Church needs to undergo 'housecleaning', says Mel Gibson

Actor Mel Gibson says the Catholic Church needs to "get back to basics" after years of scandals.

The Catholic actor will be starring alongside Mark Wahlberg, also a Catholic, in upcoming faith-based movie "Father Stu", slated for release this Easter.

The 66-year-old told Extra that the Catholic Church could do with some "housecleaning" in the wake of successive scandals around corruption and sexual abuse.

Gibson, who directed "The Passion of the Christ" in 2004, said he wanted "Father Stu" to show that there was a good side to the Church too.

"Of course, it's lamentable all the stuff that's gone on," he said.

"Like any institution, [the Church is] capable of being corrupt. And, you know, it is sad to see, but as always, I don't think it's the institution that's at fault," he said.

"I think it's a lot of people they get in it. Institutions are as good or as bad as the people in it, running it. It is having a bit of a rugged time right now and my question is, who's hiring [the bishops]? I don't think it's Jesus. Is it [Pope] Francis? Who's hiring Francis? Is it [Inca Goddess] Pachamama?"

He said that some "housecleaning" could help improve the Church's standing.

"I think there's going to need to be a housecleaning. It is going to have to come back to some sort of equilibrium in the future," he said.