CARE backs Labour plans for tackling gambling 'epidemic'

Christian public policy charity CARE has welcomed Labour plans to outlaw in-play betting ads to help combat the UK's problem gambling epidemic.

Labour's new proposals would ban TV and online gambling promotions during live sporting events.

Reuters Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus shoots during a match against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Under Labour's proposals, bookmakers would still be able to offer odds on sporting events during play but would not be allowed to advertise them for a specified period before and after games or during breaks.

There are an estimated 430,000 problem gamblers in the UK, including 25,000 11-16-year olds. CARE said a significant overhaul of UK gambling legislation was needed to protect both adults and children.

Deputy party leader Tom Watson unveiled the proposals alongside a repeated call for Premier League football clubs to cease sponsorship deals with gambling firms, pledging legislation if they do not act voluntarily. He said problem gambling was 'a public health emergency'.

Tories responded by saying it was Labour that had liberalised gambling laws while it was in power.

According to Labour's research, just under half – nine out of 20 Premier League teams and 17 out of 24 (70 per cent) of teams in the Championship are sponsored by gambling companies. In total, across the top two leagues in the UK 60 per cent of teams have gambling companies as their sponsors.

According to CARE, as well as normalising gambling for adults. advertising on football shirts is a way that gambling companies can sidestep the ban on advertising to children.

The Bishop of St Albans told the government last week that gambling advertising is out of control, while the head of the NHS, Simon Stevens, described gambling as one of the 'new threats' facing the health service.

CARE's chief executive Nola Leach said: 'We have long been concerned at how advertising has normalised gambling, particularly for children, making it seem harmless and without consequence, which we know is not the case.

'Current gambling legislation is not working for anyone, including children and young people across Britain. Instead it has a led to an epidemic of children problem gamblers.

'The Government needs to accept that inaction is going to make Britain's problem gambling public health crisis worse and unless change is forthcoming, it's going to be children who are losing out.'