'Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare' DLC news: 'Retribution' trailer, PS4 release date revealed

Promotional photo for the "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC pack, "Retribution." Activision

The official trailer for the fourth "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" downloadable content (DLC), "Retribution," has been released and it previews the last chapter of the five-part zombies co-op experience, "The Beast from Beyond."

"With 'Retribution,' it's the culmination of our thrilling zombies storyline, where players will head to a new setting with tons of surprises; and find out what evil force has been pulling the strings all along," said Dave Stohl, studio head at developer Infinity Ward.

In this final chapter, the game's protagonists will be trapped inside one of Willard Wyler's films, this time set on an icy planet in outer space.

The upcoming DLC will also reveal new weapons, traps and four additional multiplayer maps. The first map is called Carnage. Gamers will see themselves in a California race track, fighting zombies with command-activated fire traps.

Heartland is the second map and is set in a simulation of a small American town. This map is a revamped "Warhawk," a classic map found in "Call of Duty: Ghosts."

The third map is called Altitude and is set in a luxury shopping mall found on the edge of the universe. Players will see floating waterfalls surrounding the map's borders.

The last multiplayer map is Depot 22, which is a run-down watering hole that will have gamers battling in close-quarter combat in some cases.

Players may recall the last three DLC packs: "Sabotage," "Continuum" and "Absolution."

The first DLC featured "Rave in the Redwoods" which threw the game's characters from the zombie-filled theme park to another monster-infested location, a '90s camp rave.

Meanwhile, the second DLC continued the zombies storyline with "Shaolin Shuffle" where gamers had to fight off hordes of zombies in the streets of New York. This was followed by "Attack of the Radioactive Thing!" which was set in a beach town.

The fourth "Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare" DLC pack will be available on Tuesday, Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4 users. For PC and Xbox users, there is no official release date yet.