Bono's best friend shares how the U2 frontman came to faith through his dad

Jeannie Law
Adam Clayton, Bono, the Edge and Larry Mullen (L-R) of the band U2 pose with their Music International trophies during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin in this November 13, 2014 file photo.REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Irish artist Derek Rowen, best known as Guggi, recently recounted his childhood with best friend, U2 frontman Bono, sharing how the popular rockstar came to his faith in Jesus Christ.

Guggi and Bono have been friends since the 1970s because they grew up in the same neighborhood in Finglas, north Dublin. Fifty years later, the professional art creator and Bono are still best friends and now he's sharing about the inception of Bono's Christain faith.

"Myself and Bono, we weren't like the other kids in the street and we knew we weren't," Guggi told Religion News Service recently during the "My Cup Overflows" exhibit of his new works in Los Angeles.

"We didn't know what to say when they would want us to name our favorite football players because we didn't know any names. We could get beaten up for supporting the wrong team or not supporting anybody."

The two creatives did, however, find a common interest in developing their Christian faith — something Guggi's devout father, Robbie Rowen, helped encourage the boys toward. Bono's parents were Catholic and Protestant but Bono was raised in the Anglican Church of Ireland.

"Bono came to his faith through my dad. And I came to faith through my dad," Guggi told RNS.

The "Beautiful Day" singer lost his mother at age 14 and following that he spent a lot of time at his friend Guggi's house. The two would eventually attend a Bible camp together every year.

In recent years, the U2 frontman has been openly sharing his faith. In a 2017 video series with David Taylor, a theology and culture professor at Fuller Theological Seminary in Pasadena, California, Bono talked about those tender years following his mother's death.

"I became an artist through the portal of grief," Bono told Taylor. "My mother died at her own father's gravesite. As he was being lowered into the ground she had an aneurysm. I was 14."

Bono sadly expressed that his mother left him at a tender age but revealed that he's grateful that she left him "an artist."

"I began the journey trying to fill the hole in my heart with music, with my mates, my bandmates. Finally, the only thing that can fill it is God's love; it's a big hole but luckily it's a big love," the 59-year-old said at the time.

During a "Today" show segment in May, Bono also took the opportunity to share the Christian literature he and his family read.

As a child, he said he read The Chronicles of Narnia and books like it. For his own children, he said they read mainstream books but on their book list is a translation of the Bible.

"We read all kinds of things from Harry Potter to The Bible, the Eugene Peterson version of The Bible we read to our kids," the rock star said on "Today."

Courtesy of The Christian Post 

Most Read

  1. Militants cut off the ears of women in horrific attack on Christian village

  2. The newly-discovered 'church' is neither biblical nor apostolic

  3. 'Didn't see that one coming' - Mike Pence was blindsided by wife's Christian school controversy

  4. Capernaum and the 'House of Peter': what we can and can't say about it

  5. Helter Skelter opens in Norwich Cathedral

  6. School assemblies and the sound of silence?

  7. The end of the orphanage? Christian adoption campaigner Krish Kandiah hopes so

  8. Guns, evangelicals and the Bible: some uncomfortable truths

  9. Why failure doesn't have to mean the end of a faithful life

More News

  1. robinson-crusoe

    China removes Christian references from 'Robinson Crusoe' and other children's classics

  2. capernaum

    Capernaum and the 'House of Peter': what we can and can't say about it

  3. u2

    Bono's best friend shares how the U2 frontman came to faith through his dad

  4. bethsaida

    The newly-discovered 'church' is neither biblical nor apostolic

  5. el-paso-shooting

    Guns, evangelicals and the Bible: some uncomfortable truths

  6. malawi-orphans

    The end of the orphanage? Christian adoption campaigner Krish Kandiah hopes so

  7. bible

    Grumpy or Godly? What Christians might learn from mindfulness